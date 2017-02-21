New Concord Fire Dept. Has New Ambulance
After a year-and-a-half long process, the New Concord Fire Department received a new ambulance today, which will help them better serve the community. The process included specification of the vehicle, inspections, the build process, and even cancellation by Ford of the initial 2016 model that the NCFD was set to receive.
