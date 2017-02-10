Infectious disease spreading across county
Linda Bissonette, Infectious Disease, Immunization nurse for the Van Wert County Health Department, said on Wednesday that a rash of many separate diseases is currently spreading around the county and especially spreading their contagious effects in groups where children or elderly individuals are congregated for a lengthy period of time. "All kinds of viruses and disease, including influenza, strep, sinus infections and various upper respiratory diseases have increased greatly," said Bissonette.
