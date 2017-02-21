Head Start to expand with grant funding

Head Start to expand with grant funding

With the help of a supplemental preschool grant, Van Wert County Head Start will now have two six-hour classrooms. VAN WERT Thanks to substantial grant money being made to Head Start programs throughout the country, the local Van Wert Head Start will be doubling available time to students starting next fall.

