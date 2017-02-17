Grimm to emcee Ohio Has Talent compet...

Grimm to emcee Ohio Has Talent competition

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Retired Van Wert High School Principal Wally Grimm is returning as emcee of Ohio Has Talent at 7 p.m., Feb. 18, at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Grimm has had a love for the stage throughout his life, performing at Heidelberg University, Fremont Community Theatre, Actors Community Theatre, Van Wert Civic Theatre, Bowling Green State University, Fort Wayne Grand Wayne Center, and in various roles in Van Wert and his current home of Wapakoneta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... 1 hr Tom Anderson 38
Wade and Mia 1 hr Jkl 1
they sunndee scool lessin 3 hr perfect 3
Snowflakes protest being compared to liberals 3 hr Let snowflakes alone 1
Obama hates the American way 4 hr Bye bye cop hater 34
Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th... 9 hr Joe Jared 112
President elect trump speech Thu duh 47
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC