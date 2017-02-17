Grimm to emcee Ohio Has Talent competition
Retired Van Wert High School Principal Wally Grimm is returning as emcee of Ohio Has Talent at 7 p.m., Feb. 18, at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Grimm has had a love for the stage throughout his life, performing at Heidelberg University, Fremont Community Theatre, Actors Community Theatre, Van Wert Civic Theatre, Bowling Green State University, Fort Wayne Grand Wayne Center, and in various roles in Van Wert and his current home of Wapakoneta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a...
|1 hr
|Tom Anderson
|38
|Wade and Mia
|1 hr
|Jkl
|1
|they sunndee scool lessin
|3 hr
|perfect
|3
|Snowflakes protest being compared to liberals
|3 hr
|Let snowflakes alone
|1
|Obama hates the American way
|4 hr
|Bye bye cop hater
|34
|Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th...
|9 hr
|Joe Jared
|112
|President elect trump speech
|Thu
|duh
|47
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC