Getting to know a young married couple
VAN WERT Van Wert young married couple Karlin and Alexis Dunlap have been married just slightly over two years, and although they appreciate the meaning of Valentine's Day, they have already learned that the essence of a good marriage is more than splurging on one another during special days. "I like little things out of nowhere rather than big special plans," said Alexis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a...
|1 hr
|lol
|30
|From the world of liberals
|1 hr
|Zero sum game
|5
|Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th...
|2 hr
|Gen sweat
|79
|More from the world of liberals
|2 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|3
|Devanne and Matt
|12 hr
|Truthteller
|1
|Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again
|12 hr
|Melrose
|17
|they sunndee scool lessin
|Mon
|carnal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC