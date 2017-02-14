Getting to know a young married couple

Getting to know a young married couple

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT Van Wert young married couple Karlin and Alexis Dunlap have been married just slightly over two years, and although they appreciate the meaning of Valentine's Day, they have already learned that the essence of a good marriage is more than splurging on one another during special days. "I like little things out of nowhere rather than big special plans," said Alexis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... 1 hr lol 30
From the world of liberals 1 hr Zero sum game 5
Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th... 2 hr Gen sweat 79
More from the world of liberals 2 hr McDonald Con Drum... 3
Devanne and Matt 12 hr Truthteller 1
Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again 12 hr Melrose 17
they sunndee scool lessin Mon carnal 1
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC