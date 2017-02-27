Getting to know a heart surgery survivor
VAN WERT It's been over three years since Van Wert resident Bill Kuhlman had a quadruple by-pass surgery. Each year when February rolls around and is celebrated as National Heart Month, Kuhlman recollects how different life has been since he experienced open heart surgery in August of 2013.
