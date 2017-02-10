Getting to know a drug court coordinator
When Ashley Koontz was raised in her southeast Ohio home in the Cambridge area, she looked up to her mother and admired her for her nursing career, so much so that that was her original inspiration for a career. That all changed, however, when she started attending Wright State University at Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th...
|3 hr
|Taf
|43
|Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill
|4 hr
|P0PE Rush Says
|40
|From the world of liberals
|4 hr
|P0PE Rush Says
|3
|Fountain inn. Dead body?
|5 hr
|pooppope
|7
|Sick of Anytime Fitness
|5 hr
|Home Gym Rat
|23
|People of Middle Point
|5 hr
|Greener pastures
|9
|New fire chief
|6 hr
|Joe Jared
|21
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC