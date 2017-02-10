Galloway charged with multiple felonies after assaulting corrections officer
VAN WERT Robert Galloway, 31, of Van Wert was charged with attempted murder, a second degree felony; assault, a fifth degree felony; felonious assault seriously harming the victim, a second degree felony; and harassment by an inmate, attempting to cause a law enforcement officer to come in contact with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, after an incident on Jan. 11, 2017. The incident began a little after 4 p.m. after Galloway became unruly.
