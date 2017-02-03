Financial report indicates need for change in city's budget

State Auditor David Yost recently released the 2015 Financial Health Indicators Report for the City of Van Wert and out of 15 applicable indicators, Van Wert had two critical outlook indicators and three cautionary outlook indicators. As Ohio Auditor, Yost develops guidelines to identify fiscal practices and budgetary conditions in municipal corporations that if uncorrected, could result in a future declaration of fiscal watch or emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.