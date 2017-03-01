Council hears from residents concerned about trash issue

The city's trash problem was again the main topic of discussion at the Van Wert City Council meeting on Monday. After City Council rejected an ordinance in its last meeting to set up a trash pickup schedule to follow the five-day recycling schedule, Mayor Jerry Mazur and Councilman Bill Marshall both thanked Council for choosing not to approve that ordinance noting they now feel there also has to be a better solution.

