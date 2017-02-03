Chocolate Walk, a tasteful tour of Va...

Chocolate Walk, a tasteful tour of Van Wert

The third annual Chocolate Walk was enjoyed by 200 patrons on Friday evening. The walk included 22 area businesses that passed out a variety of chocolates to help raise money for Main Street Van Wert.

