Art show and fundraiser
The First United Methodist Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave., Van Wert, will sponsor an art show and fundraiser at the Wassenberg Art Center, also located in Van Wert, on Feb. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Preschool students are working hard on several masterpieces that will be available to their families by donation. There will also be many items donated by local artists that will be available by silent auction.
