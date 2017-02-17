Agronomy Day provides education for f...

Agronomy Day provides education for farmers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Van Wert County Ohio State University Educator Curtis Young likes to peg the heart of winter days as the "education season" for farmers. It's always a challenge, Young said on Thursday during the 2017 Agronomy Day, to supply topics that answer farmers' current questions and needs concerning farming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... 17 min Jessica 52
goodjob 26 min meh 13
Marsh Supermarket 1 hr Wow 5
Storage Units 4 hr Cry baby 2
Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th... 4 hr Cry baby 117
Obama hates the American way 11 hr Hussein Obama is out 36
Where are all of the libs 16 hr Genril Lee 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC