Yarger ready to make changes as new county prosecutor
VAN WERT Eva Yarger hopes to do the best job she possibly can as Van Wert County's new prosecutor. Yarger was elected the new county prosecutor during the Nov. 8, 2016, election, but with nearly 20 years as assistant county prosecutor, Yarger has all the experience she needs and she is more than ready for the position.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awe sore loser on investigation.
|2 hr
|Starlaker
|23
|Wife On The Loose
|2 hr
|Tim
|3
|Ohio City Employees and Utilities
|3 hr
|Ex oc taxpayer
|12
|TNT has got some competition (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Just like that
|42
|Hurray
|3 hr
|Luv u longtime
|12
|Ashley burke
|3 hr
|Seriousl
|4
|Maid service in VW?
|3 hr
|Luv u longtime
|6
|Van wert sniper team
|3 hr
|Old school justice
|15
|Van Wert residents will be asked tough question...
|Mon
|Joe Jared
|26
