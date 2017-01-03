Yarger ready to make changes as count...

Yarger ready to make changes as county prosecutor

VAN WERT Eva Yarger hopes to do the best job she possibly can as Van Wert County's new prosecutor. Yarger was elected the new county prosecutor during the Nov. 8, 2016, election, but with nearly 20 years as assistant county prosecutor, Yarger has all the experience she needs and she is more than ready for the position.

