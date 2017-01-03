Van Wert residents will be asked tough questions in 2017
VAN WERT With money for the local budget continuing to sag due to several years of cut state funds, this is the year, Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur said, that local residents are going to have to come to grips with what they are going to do to bring funding back to city coffers. "The Governor's funding for us has been cut down $800,000 in the last five years," said Mazur.
#1 Friday
Cut back on all the wasted hours of city workers. Like how long it took to redue the roads last year for instance. That's just one thing. And do we really need brand new city vehicles and heavy equipment such as backhoes, skidloaders, etc..
Since: Jul 12
4,488
#2 Friday
The $800K of state funding cuts is worthy of fact checking. For example, if it's $800K over a period of 5 years instead of annual losses, it's an likely representative of loss of inheritance tax revenue. This weekend, I'm going to look over the last 15 years of financial reports and see if I can find that mysterious $800K.
#3 Friday
My question is that every year'es end the auditor reports that everything is all right and then when the city wants to spend some money all of a sudden we are in a financial crisis. What gives? It just seems like more lies that we have heard for years so someone can get what they want.
Isn't it amazing that when they want something they can always seem to find the resources, even if they have to raise taxes.
If your government believes that the best way to eradicate trillions of dollars of debt is to spend trillions more Â— you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots.
#4 Friday
Aww someones mad at the guy who beat him at a job he desperately wanted for fame only!
Thank goodness Jerry won is all i have to say. We would all be forced riding hover-boards with a cigarette hanging out our mouths.
Since: Jul 12
4,488
#5 Friday
[QUOTE who="GenerationX
DR. BERGMAN"]<quoted text>
Aww someones mad at the guy who beat him at a job he desperately wanted for fame only!
Thank goodness Jerry won is all i have to say. We would all be forced riding hover-boards with a cigarette hanging out our mouths.[/QUOTE]
So what you're basically saying by your actions is that you're trolling for a reaction. It's a boring tactic that serves no useful purpose.
#6 Friday
Other than to show burden of proof you're unqualified to not only act on anything political but to stand up for any new taxes or anything related considering you're a person that are to the rears of taxes himself!
How can you dictate a quality of life for the great people of Van Wert when you live in filth yourself?
Real easy to say NO on any tax hike when you owe now big time isn't it?!
Typical government commie
#7 Friday
A dog park is unnecessary. Period. You may find dogs playing at parks all the time with no issues. The reservoir for example has worked just fine in serving the needs of our furry friends.
Are we ever going to clean up the mess on fox?
Are we just going to leave up plastic walls blocking all the railways off of sycamore?(Seriously, how is that helping anything?) How much less did they cost than just fixing the road? Why would you dead end such a large area with no explanation?
Was all the new riot gear necessary for the vwpd? Unnecessary overkill on all points with their purchases in a town this small.
Stop killing off businesses with drawn out roadwork. We talk of new businesses coming here, then when they do, roadwork kills their clientele before they can even get their feet on the ground.
#8 10 hrs ago
Time to drain the swamp. Incompetence and the big names that go hand in hand with it in Van Wert have been tolerated for far too long. From top to bottom, sports to municipal to education to the PD, etc.
Van Wert is dying. On the bright side, though, Burger King is hiring managers at $10/hr.
#9 10 hrs ago
Maybe it is time to ask the politicians some tough questions?
Since: Dec 16
315
#11 3 hrs ago
Quit all your liberal mental unstable scum excuses.
Pay up and clean up !!!
This ghost town ha!
Oh let me hear you say Russell Point Ohio is a slum.
A cottage with mold or tailor rents for 1200$ monthly or 50K run down piece of drought wood.
Why????
Because Every body wants to go someplace nice with duck shit, dog runs , boats, swimming pools, restaurants with a shrimp on the bloody Mary cost you 20 bucks.
Or as the private stripper quotes
' Rot away Rot away '
