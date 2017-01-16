Van Wert County Court news
Chad Kouts, 27, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of grand theft, each a felony 3. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and pretrial set for Feb. 8. Lucas Luebrecht, 20, Ft. Jennings, changed his plea to Guilty to Possession of Cocaine, F5.
