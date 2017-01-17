Van Wert County Court news

Van Wert County Court news

Jessica Leppard, 28, Van Wert, aggravated trafficking drugs, a felony 3; and possession of cocaine, a felony 5. She was released on a surety bond with a pretrial set for Jan. 27. Kyle Goodwin, 27, Van Wert, two counts of theft, felony 5; and one count of forgery, felony 5, He was released on a surety bond and pretrial set for Feb. 15. Tiffany Shuler, 30, Van Wert, three counts of trafficking cocaine, felony 5; and one count of possession of cocaine, felony 5. She was released on a surety bond with pretrial on Feb. 1. Allyson Brown, 24, Van Wert, complicity to theft, a misdemeanor 1; and complicity to forgery, a felony 5. She was released on a surety bond with pretrial on Feb. 1. Stefan Dirham, 24, Van Wert, two counts of theft, misdemeanor 1; two counts of receiving stolen property, felony 5; and two counts of forgery, felony 5. He was released on a surety bond and pretrial set for Jan.

