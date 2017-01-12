Van Wert County Court news
Kevin Davies Jr., 27, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu program by failing to report to probation. The court continued the case for sentencing on Feb. 22. He was re-released on a surety bond.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eww
|1 hr
|Lmao
|1
|did you know
|1 hr
|darth judas
|9
|Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again
|2 hr
|Friendly
|7
|Have you heard
|2 hr
|whaaaat
|3
|Van wert sniper team
|2 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|22
|cvs pharmacy
|3 hr
|Friendly
|9
|It will soon be here
|3 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|3
|Awe sore loser on investigation.
|Sun
|wombferrent
|38
