Van Wert County Court news

Wednesday Jan 11

Kevin Davies Jr., 27, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu program by failing to report to probation. The court continued the case for sentencing on Feb. 22. He was re-released on a surety bond.

