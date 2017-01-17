Teddy Bear Clinic helps children feel...

Teddy Bear Clinic helps children feel safe

VAN WERT The Van Wert County Hospital began their Teddy Bear Clinic on Friday evening to help show children what happens in the emergency room and to get them acquainted with staff members and the process they may go through in an emergency situation to reduce fears. "Several years ago, the Teddy Bear Clinic was associated with the Health Aware Fair, which was an annual event each fall," said Ellen Rager, Van Wert County Hospital Patient and Community Relations Director.

