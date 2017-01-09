Swanton trooper Hannum honored

Swanton trooper Hannum honored

Fellow officers stationed at the Swanton post chose Mr. Hannum, 34, based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Mr. Hannum is now in contention for the Findlay District and Ohio State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

