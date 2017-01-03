Suspected meth lab found in Van Wert

Suspected meth lab found in Van Wert

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Times Bulletin

A suspected meth lab was found at Apartment #22 in Van Wert West Apartments at 816 W. Main St. VAN WERT - The Van Wert Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday morning. An individual was observed making minor traffic violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metro Housing 1 hr Joe Jared 1
City Income tax Jared family stay off of this t... 2 hr Starlaker 6
increase in city income tax 4 hr Starlaker 41
Meth Lab at West Apartments. 7 hr GenerationX DR. ... 7
Senior care in Van Wert 17 hr Dr Phil 16
it will not be long Wed GenerationX DR. ... 2
Ashley burke Wed Duh 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC