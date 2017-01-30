Right to Life' March draws crowd to d...

Right to Life' March draws crowd to downtown Van Wert

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT Bitter winds and fluttering snowflakes did not chill the hearts of those who gathered at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert on Friday morning. Nearly 200 marchers, including a group of children from St. Marys Catholic School bearing decorated signs, gathered for the 11 a.m. march from the park through downtown to the VFW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Defense attorneys 1 hr McDonald Con Drum... 19
Can you hear me clearly 1 hr Lancer 1
increase in city income tax 1 hr Joe Jared 46
Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill 6 hr The Donald 33
brendon lemke 16 hr bob 3
President elect trump speech 17 hr P0PE Rush Says 26
Who is Pope Rush 17 hr P0PE Rush Says 9
Trash 22 hr Law Director 49
Cops everywhere at Walmart Mon Turd Ferguson 13
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC