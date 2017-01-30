Right to Life' March draws crowd to downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT Bitter winds and fluttering snowflakes did not chill the hearts of those who gathered at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert on Friday morning. Nearly 200 marchers, including a group of children from St. Marys Catholic School bearing decorated signs, gathered for the 11 a.m. march from the park through downtown to the VFW.
