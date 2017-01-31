Police searching for missing teen from Van Wert

On Jan. 23, the Van Wert Police Department took a report from The Marsh Foundation in reference to one of its residents, 17-year-old Zildjian Galliher. Galliher had reportedly left his place of employment in the City of Van Wert at about 9:15 p.m. that evening and had not returned to the place of employment nor to his residence.

