Police searching for missing teen from Van Wert
On Jan. 23, the Van Wert Police Department took a report from The Marsh Foundation in reference to one of its residents, 17-year-old Zildjian Galliher. Galliher had reportedly left his place of employment in the City of Van Wert at about 9:15 p.m. that evening and had not returned to the place of employment nor to his residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|disgusting liberal acts
|55 min
|Pope Rush says
|1
|President elect trump speech
|57 min
|Pope Rush says
|35
|more liberal nonsense
|1 hr
|Pope Rush says
|1
|Defense attorneys
|2 hr
|GenerationX
|26
|who gets the big promotion
|14 hr
|doubting thomas
|5
|increase in city income tax
|16 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|48
|Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill
|Tue
|The Donald
|33
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC