Photography lessons

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Times Bulletin

VWAPC member Larry Dickerhoof points out camera features to Bev Boroff as hubby, Rick, and member Barb Jewett listen in. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Van Wert Area Photography Club opened its doors to anyone having questions about their camera, how to use it, or photography in general.

