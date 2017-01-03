Park district begins fundraising camp...

Park district begins fundraising campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Van Wert County Park District is conducting a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $100,000 for maintenance and capital improvements of the Van Wert Recreational Trail. Currently there is a completed bike path from Rotary Park along John Brown Road on the west side of Van Wert to Richey Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who did all the Snitching? (Feb '12) 1 hr Skankhunt46 74
Senior care in Van Wert 3 hr Old guy 13
News Yarger handling changes as assistant prosecutor (Mar '15) 5 hr Wiseone 2
Taco bell closed 7 hr Britt 11
West Apartments Meth Lab 7 hr DieJunkieDie 8
it will not be long 8 hr GenerationX DR. ... 2
Ashley burke 11 hr Duh 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC