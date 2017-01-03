Park district begins fundraising campaign
The Van Wert County Park District is conducting a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $100,000 for maintenance and capital improvements of the Van Wert Recreational Trail. Currently there is a completed bike path from Rotary Park along John Brown Road on the west side of Van Wert to Richey Road.
