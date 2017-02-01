Operation Roundup donates to agencies

Operation Roundup donates to agencies

PAULDING Paulding Putnam Electric Co-Op's Operation Roundup Board has awarded $19,645 to area agencies dedicated to making an impact on the lives of residents in the region. Receiving distributions were, front row from left Michael Schweinsberg, 4-H Camp Palmer; Jesse Hefner, Payne Fire Department ; Deb Hubbard, Paulding Soil and Water District ; Bob Fawcett and Melanie Stokes, Putnam County YMCA ; Pastor Dwayne Richardson, House of Love Ministries ; Vicki Smith, United Way of Van Wert County ; and Chris Fader, Niswonger PAC .

