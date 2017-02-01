Off Stage Productions to hold auditio...

Off Stage Productions to hold auditions for - Farce of Nature'

Off Stage Productions, a community theatre company, announces open auditions for its spring production "Farce of Nature," a farce co-written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. This comedy will be directed by Mandy Fifer.

