ODOT Van Wert garage under new leader...

ODOT Van Wert garage under new leadership

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Times Bulletin

T. J. Zura of Van Wert has been named the new transportation administrator at the garage. He replaces Don Taylor who retired in December with 26 years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who gets the big promotion 1 hr doubting thomas 5
Eaton affair gone Amanda M Tom A 1 hr doubting thomas 3
Defense attorneys 3 hr Vanwertsfinest 21
increase in city income tax 3 hr McDonald Con Drum... 48
President elect trump speech 3 hr McDonald Con Drum... 33
Can you hear me clearly 4 hr Classical penist 8
Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill 15 hr The Donald 33
Cops everywhere at Walmart Mon Turd Ferguson 13
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC