New Van Wert resident brings odd pets, hobbies to town
VAN WERT Sword swallowing, tattooing, collecting oddities and rescuing reptiles are just a few of the things Daregeon "Snipe" Youngblood enjoys. New to Van Wert, Snipe came from Panama City, Florida, with 19 of her reptilian friends to seek new opportunities.
