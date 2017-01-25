New Van Wert resident brings odd pets...

New Van Wert resident brings odd pets, hobbies to town

VAN WERT Sword swallowing, tattooing, collecting oddities and rescuing reptiles are just a few of the things Daregeon "Snipe" Youngblood enjoys. New to Van Wert, Snipe came from Panama City, Florida, with 19 of her reptilian friends to seek new opportunities.

