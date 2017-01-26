Mr. & Mrs. Robert Miller
Robert W. Miller and Heather Dirham were married on Jan. 28, 1967 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert by the Reverend Russell Gillig. The couple has been blessed with three children, Michelle Bangert, Michael Miller and Melinda Newman, and grandchildren, Ellie, Estee, Aiden, Breeanna and Owen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again
|8 min
|cm punk
|10
|income tax levy
|1 hr
|Joe Jared
|18
|Trash
|3 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|31
|Obama hates the American way
|4 hr
|Get a brain
|29
|Who do renters call?
|4 hr
|theyincredibleedi...
|5
|Party shop
|6 hr
|yep
|4
|This should apply to dog owners as well
|10 hr
|Cougars rule
|10
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC