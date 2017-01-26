Mr. & Mrs. Robert Miller

Robert W. Miller and Heather Dirham were married on Jan. 28, 1967 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert by the Reverend Russell Gillig. The couple has been blessed with three children, Michelle Bangert, Michael Miller and Melinda Newman, and grandchildren, Ellie, Estee, Aiden, Breeanna and Owen.

