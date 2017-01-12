Lincoln Highway Association to meet o...

Lincoln Highway Association to meet on Jan. 17 in Gomer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Gomer Congregational Church will host this month's Lincoln Highway Association Western Ohio Chapter meeting on Jan. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. The Welsh Society of Northwest Ohio has planned a great meal, including a pizza buffet from Uncle Al's Pizza and all the "fixin's." At 7 p.m., local historian, surveyor and Lima resident Michael Buettner will present a digital program entitled, "In Search of One-Room Schoolhouses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont need a dog park when we have 1 hr Voice of Reason 23
Presidential Dog bites white visitor 1 hr GoPeePee 4
Creepy guy at Pak a Sak North 7 hr You out there 5
Awe sore loser on investigation. 7 hr Starlaker 36
did you know 8 hr AlwaysWatching 7
There Should Be Laws Against This! 12 hr Pope Rush says 11
President elect trump speech 19 hr wombferrent 14
Cops everywhere at Walmart Thu WTF 4
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC