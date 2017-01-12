Laudick's Jewelry celebrates new owne...

Laudick's Jewelry celebrates new ownership

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Laudick's Jewelry celebrated its opening under new owner Katie Harting and her husband, Cole, on Tuesday morning. Harting is a third-generation owner of the family business that has a location at 1244 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert and also one in Coldwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eww 1 hr Lmao 1
did you know 1 hr darth judas 9
Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again 2 hr Friendly 7
Have you heard 2 hr whaaaat 3
Van wert sniper team 2 hr McDonald Con Drum... 22
cvs pharmacy 3 hr Friendly 9
It will soon be here 3 hr McDonald Con Drum... 3
Awe sore loser on investigation. Sun wombferrent 38
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC