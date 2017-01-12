Laudick's Jewelry celebrates new ownership
Laudick's Jewelry celebrated its opening under new owner Katie Harting and her husband, Cole, on Tuesday morning. Harting is a third-generation owner of the family business that has a location at 1244 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert and also one in Coldwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eww
|1 hr
|Lmao
|1
|did you know
|1 hr
|darth judas
|9
|Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again
|2 hr
|Friendly
|7
|Have you heard
|2 hr
|whaaaat
|3
|Van wert sniper team
|2 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|22
|cvs pharmacy
|3 hr
|Friendly
|9
|It will soon be here
|3 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|3
|Awe sore loser on investigation.
|Sun
|wombferrent
|38
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC