Heroes' proves to be challenge for Bulau

Heroes' proves to be challenge for Bulau

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT Long-time Van Wert resident and theatre lover Daniel Bulau has been in around 35 productions over the last 20 years, but his role in "Heroes" has been one of the most challenging in his career. "The director he's the Dean of Visual Arts at IPFW, his name is John O'Connell he challenged all of us to really develop the characters, to really flush out the characters when it comes to how to interpret the lines and all of that stuff, in a way that I've never been challenged before," said Bulau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
approval 8 min WeaselEasel 12
Trash 19 hr Pope Rush Is My B... 18
income tax levy Wed Daves Neighbor 6
Obamas failed presidency Tue McDonald Con Drum... 24
133 Bistro Tue asking 28
Sick of Anytime Fitness Tue Home Gym Rat 18
A Typical liberal action Mon McDonald Con Drum... 22
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC