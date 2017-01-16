Heroes' proves to be challenge for Bulau

VAN WERT Long-time Van Wert resident and theatre lover Daniel Bulau has been in around 35 productions over the last 20 years, but his role in "Heroes" has been one of the most challenging in his career. "The director he's the Dean of Visual Arts at IPFW, his name is John O'Connell he challenged all of us to really develop the characters, to really flush out the characters when it comes to how to interpret the lines and all of that stuff, in a way that I've never been challenged before," said Bulau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.