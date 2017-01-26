Head Start Preschool has a few spots ...

Head Start Preschool has a few spots still open

Kids Learning Place is now taking applications for a limited number of immediate spots for the Head Start preschool classrooms in Van Wert County. Head Start is a federal funded, high-quality preschool program for children between three to five years old for part day/part year class.

