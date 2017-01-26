Girls - step into future'

Sunday Jan 22

VAN WERT Thirty-five girls attended the "Step Into Your Future" event held at Vantage Career Center on Saturday morning. "'Step Into Your Future' is a program for seventh and eighth grade girls just to expose them to something they might not have ever done before, kind of in the non-traditional fields where they are primarily a male dominated," said MaryJo Wilhelm, Community Relations Coordinator at Vantage.

