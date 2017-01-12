Getting to know a hairstylist

Getting to know a hairstylist

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Van Wert hair stylist LaShawne Granger still remembers her first experience at cutting hair. She was 5 years old and she cut all of the hair off her Barbie doll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Creepy guy at Pak a Sak North 2 hr You out there 5
Awe sore loser on investigation. 2 hr Starlaker 36
April Diltz 3 hr KilltheDealer101 3
did you know 4 hr AlwaysWatching 7
Dont need a dog park when we have 4 hr DogMan 22
Presidential Dog bites white visitor 7 hr Mitt 2
There Should Be Laws Against This! 8 hr Pope Rush says 11
Cops everywhere at Walmart Thu WTF 4
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC