First Bank of Berne donates to JA
First Bank of Berne has made a donation of $400 to the Van Wert Junior Achievement this week. Presenting the check to Rob Gamble, Junior Achievement President, is Gary Reichert, Business Banker, and Becky Stepleton, Branch Manager at First Bank of Berne's Van Wert Branch.
