First Bank of Berne donates to JA

First Bank of Berne donates to JA

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Times Bulletin

First Bank of Berne has made a donation of $400 to the Van Wert Junior Achievement this week. Presenting the check to Rob Gamble, Junior Achievement President, is Gary Reichert, Business Banker, and Becky Stepleton, Branch Manager at First Bank of Berne's Van Wert Branch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obamas failed presidency 6 hr McDonald Con Drum... 18
A Typical liberal action 6 hr Pope Rush says 13
133 Bistro 6 hr RichardHill 24
Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again 10 hr Positive thoughts 9
bird mouths 12 hr Starlaker 3
Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill 19 hr RichardHill 19
Sick of Anytime Fitness 20 hr buff 13
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Van Wert County was issued at January 22 at 10:18PM EST

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC