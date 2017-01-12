Elks plan free spaghetti supper for veterans

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will host a free spaghetti supper for all veterans of the Van Wert county area. The supper will be held at the Elks Lodge, located at 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert, on Monday, Jan. 30 from 5 - 7 p.m. Spouses, children and parents of veterans are welcome to attend.

