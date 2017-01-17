Delphos Project Recycle starts 2017 o...

Delphos Project Recycle starts 2017 on Jan. 28

Delphos Project Recycle has kept nearly 2.7 million pounds of aluminum cans, plastic, glass, newspapers and other recyclables from finding their way into landfills over the past 45 years. On average, 5,000 pounds of recyclables are collected each month.

