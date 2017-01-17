Chocolate Walk to return downtown
The Main Street Van Wert promotions committee is trying to make the public's next visit downtown a little sweeter. The committee has announced the return of the Downtown Chocolate Walk, Friday evening, on Feb. 3. Participating businesses will be open for this special event from 4-8 p.m. The evening of the event, "chocolate walkers" will begin at the MSVW office to pick up a special chocolate bag and map.
