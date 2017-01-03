Art auction to benefit First United M...

Art auction to benefit First United Methodist Preschool

Read more: The Times Bulletin

On Feb. 23, the First United Methodist Church Preschool, located at 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will sponsor an art auction at Wassenberg Art Center to benefit the preschool. From now until Feb. 20 the preschool will be collecting art donations - which can include but is not limited to - paintings, jewelry, pottery and photography to be silently auctioned.

