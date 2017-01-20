250 pieces of wood connect body of Wassenberg car

VAN WERT When local restoration experts Dave Agler and Larry Oechsle start restoring the 1917 Overland Coupe that had once belonged to the Wassenberg Family, they never realized they would be investing four-day weeks for a five year period in order to restore the car to the Van Wert County Historical Museum. "This car was owned by the Wassenbergs in 1917 and 1918," continued Oechsle.

