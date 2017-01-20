2017: Year Zero

2017: Year Zero

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

Finally, it can begin. After a couple years of adjusting the power structure and reorganizing and combining efforts, 2017 purports to be the birth of a new era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert residents will be asked tough question... 27 min Starlaker 10
Ohio City Employees and Utilities 1 hr OC antics 5
Basketball 1 hr Just saying 12
Dont need a dog park when we have 2 hr Pope Rush says 5
it will not be long 2 hr Pope Rush says 7
Water Sewer Going Up 7 hr Pope Rush says 2
josh schmidt (Oct '11) 8 hr LnS 6
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,765

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC