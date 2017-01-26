16 governments in Ohio are under fina...

16 governments in Ohio are under financial stress

56 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

After weathering the last recession and state budget cuts, local cities and counties appear to be fiscally healthy in general, but there are some danger signs, according to a new report. State Auditor David Yost said Wednesday that 15 cities and one county, rural Fayette County southwest of Columbus, are experiencing "elevated financial stress" eight years into the current economic recovery.

