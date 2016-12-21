Wren light display lights up night sky
Each year the colored glow above the Ohio State Route 49 town of Wren glows just a bit brighter in western Van Wert County. Thousands and thousands of lights making up the local downtown Christmas light display reflect from the winter sky to the surrounding countryside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Crest of Van Wert
|13 min
|Stna
|13
|ouramerica
|21 min
|myamerica
|6
|Another one gone OD
|29 min
|back2April
|24
|sexting
|33 min
|Big Ed
|2
|Gen X Workout Facility Is Dead
|3 hr
|Arnold Swartz
|2
|Who is Pope Rush
|12 hr
|Skankhunt46
|5
|133 Bistro
|23 hr
|Just go eat it
|4
|O.D'd
|Sun
|Whodoneit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC