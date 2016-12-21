Wren light display lights up night sky

Wren light display lights up night sky

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Each year the colored glow above the Ohio State Route 49 town of Wren glows just a bit brighter in western Van Wert County. Thousands and thousands of lights making up the local downtown Christmas light display reflect from the winter sky to the surrounding countryside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Van Crest of Van Wert 13 min Stna 13
ouramerica 21 min myamerica 6
Another one gone OD 29 min back2April 24
sexting 33 min Big Ed 2
Gen X Workout Facility Is Dead 3 hr Arnold Swartz 2
Who is Pope Rush 12 hr Skankhunt46 5
133 Bistro 23 hr Just go eat it 4
O.D'd Sun Whodoneit 1
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC