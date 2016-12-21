Wetzel Motorcycle Club buys gifts for 152 children
VAN WERT A recent Saturday night was full of shopping for Wetzel Motorcycle Club members as they went Christmas shopping for their annual donation to local children in need this holiday. The club bought gifts for 152 children and was able to help one family in their Christmas celebration this year.
