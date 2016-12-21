VWMS students fast forward to future
VAN WERT Van Wert Middle School students were able to consider their futures during a learning and Q&A session called "Fast Forward" with college students Friday afternoon. Van Wert graduates who are now attending college visited the middle school to talk to students about what college is like and what they can expect in the future.
