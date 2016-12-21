Van Wert County Court

Ryan L. Miller, 27, Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a felony 5; and forgery, a felony 5 . The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 25. Marissa Kreischer, 31, Van Wert, possession of heroin, a felony 5. Sentence: five years community control, 30 days jail at later date, 200 hours community service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, evaluation for drug court, three years intensive probation, ordered to pay court costs, partial appointed counsel fees and monthly probation fees.

