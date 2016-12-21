Top 10 Stories of 2016: #7 - City, County work towards growing Van Wert
Members of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation gathered on Friday to welcome the new executive director, Stacy Adam . Other members present to welcome her were Carol Miller and Clint Myers; and back row from left, Troy Hoffman, Troy Miller, Bob Priest, Mayor Jerry Mazur and County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.D'd
|59 min
|Scarlet
|8
|133 Bistro
|1 hr
|133 Fan
|13
|Jared's Truth Mr.Dark Vader
|2 hr
|Curious
|10
|a couple simple pictures
|3 hr
|felix
|2
|Basketball
|3 hr
|Lancer basketball...
|1
|They do in the movies
|4 hr
|Roger Ebert
|2
|SG Preston Plant
|8 hr
|Dr Phil
|2
|Van Wert Walmart
|Wed
|Freemart is open
|2
